The global advanced fiber-based gasket market size is poised to grow by USD 190.86 million during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of close to 4% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global advanced fiber-based gasket market 2019-2023

Advanced Fiber-Based Gasket Market Analysis Report by Application (Chemicals, Industrial Machinery, Electrical And electronics, and Other applications) and Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) 2019-2023

The market is driven by the increasing adoption of advanced fiber-based gaskets to improve the performance of engineering equipment. Also, advances in material sciences are anticipated to further boost the growth of the advanced fiber-based gasket market.

Industries such as food processing, oil and gas, machine tools, chemicals, mining, and agricultural equipment extensively use engineered components and equipment. The day-to-day operations and the use of different components might involve leakage of fluids, oil, lubricants, and other chemicals. This drives the need for advanced fiber-based gaskets that can prevent energy loss and excessive emission of toxic gases. As a result, industrial facilities and businesses are motivated to deploy application-specific advanced fiber-based gaskets in their production facilities.

Major Five Advanced Fiber-Based Gasket Companies:

ElringKlinger AG

ElringKlinger AG has business operations under various segments, which include original equipment, aftermarket, engineered plastics, services, and industrial parks. The company produces cylinder head gaskets for cars and commercial vehicles, which are primarily used in vehicles with turbocharging and air cooling systems.

Freudenberg Group

Freudenberg Group operates its business through various segments, which include seals and vibration control technology, nonwovens and filtration, household products, and specialties and others. The company's key offering includes the FG-120, which is a flat gasket based on DIN 28091-2. It is a graphite seal reinforced with aramid fibers.

PARKER HANNIFIN CORP

PARKER HANNIFIN CORP has business operations under two segments, namely the diversified industrial segment, and aerospace systems segment. The company offers Clipper Oil Seals, which feature an integrally molded rubber/aramid fiber outer case (heel) and an elastomeric seal lip. It is designed for heavy-duty applications with external washdown or severe dust and contamination.

Tenneco Inc.

Tenneco Inc. operates its business under two segments, which include clean air, and ride performance. The company's key offerings include the National Axle Flange Gasket, which is an aramid fiber and PTFE coated gasket for wheel end systems of vehicles. The product comes with anti-stick coating and can withstand temperatures in the range of -400°F to 550°F.

Trelleborg AB

Trelleborg has business operations under various segments, which include AB Trelleborg Coated Systems, Trelleborg Industrial Solutions, Trelleborg Offshore and Construction, Trelleborg Sealing Solutions, and Trelleborg Wheel Systems. The company's key offerings include the Isolast Perfluoroelastomer O-Ring.

Advanced Fiber-Based Gasket Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2023)

Chemicals

Industrial machinery

Electrical and electronics

Other applications

Advanced Fiber-Based Gasket Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

