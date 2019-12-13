The automotive tire retreading services market size is poised to grow by USD 118.01 million during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191213005260/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global automotive tire retreading services market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The demand for automotive tire retreading services is growing amid improving road networks, infrastructure, trade activities, logistics services, and shipping and mining activities. Most fleets use retreaded tires as they are cost-effective and environmentally beneficial. With retreaded tires being challenged by low-cost Chinese tires, environmental benefits of the former remain a crucial driver for their adoption aided by encouragement from regulators. Moreover, the manufacturing process of retreaded tires takes less time and can lead to better tire management in terms of economy and efficiency. Hence, environmental benefits of retreaded tires are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30481

As per Technavio, the development of 3D laser scanner for tire tread measurement will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Automotive Tire Retreading Services Market: Development of 3D Laser Scanner for Tire Tread Measurement

The automotive retread tire market is witnessing developments such as advanced retread designs, retread compound quality, and eco-friendly tires. Tire retreading service providers need to adhere to legal limits for tire treads, and they invest valuable time for tire measurement due to the adoption of traditional point gauges. In a recent development, companies are incorporating 3D laser scanner for tire tread measurement. The 3D scanner technology allows retreaders to effectively identify issues with a tire and state the period when the tire will need replacing. Thus, the development of 3D laser scanner for tire tread measurement will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

"Other factors such as the development of automated tire retreading technology, and enhancements of service offerings by retreaders to satisfy customer demands will have a significant impact on the growth of the automotive tire retreading services market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Automotive Tire Retreading Services Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the automotive tire retreading services market by technology (pre-cure and mold cure) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and Americas).

The Americas region led the market in 2018, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. However, the APAC region is expected to witness the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the availability of cheap, low-cost new tires from China, and rapid economic development in the emerging economies of APAC.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191213005260/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com