The "Slovakia Telecoms Infrastructure, Operators, Regulations Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report outlines Slovakia's fixed-line telecoms market, providing an overview of the regulatory environment, profiles of the major operators, and a range of operational and financial statistics.

Despite market liberalisation Slovakia's incumbent telco Slovak Telekom maintains a near monopoly of the fixed-line market. The company also dominates the DSL broadband sector, though this can partly be attributed to the effects of a pricing strategy which effectively prevented competitors from making a profit through local loop unbundling. Market competition has forced a number of mergers and acquisitions in recent years, resulting in a small number of larger operators.

There is effective competition in the mobile and fixed broadband segments where most investment is being channelled. These operators have expanded into offering bundled fixed and mobile services.

Key Developments:

BENESTRA and SWAN complete merger

Slovakia connects to fibre DREAM cable

Slovak Telekom contracts Ericsson to manage its fixed line network

Report update includes the regulator's market data to December 2018, telcos' operating data to Q3 2019, Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, recent market developments.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Key statistics

2 Regional European Market Comparison

2.1 Europe Telecom Maturity Index by tier

2.2 TMI versus GDP

2.3 Mobile and mobile broadband penetration

2.4 Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration

3 Country overview

4 Telecommunications market

4.1 Market analysis

5 Regulatory environment

5.1 Historical overview

5.2 Electronic Communications Act 2003

5.3 Electronic Communications Act 2011

5.4 Regulatory authority

5.5 Telecom sector liberalisation

5.6 Privatisation

5.7 Interconnection

5.8 Access

5.9 Number Portability (NP)

5.10 Carrier selection and Carrier PreSelection (CPS)

6 Fixed network operators

6.1 Slovak Telecom

6.2 BENESTRA

6.3 Slovak Wireless Access Network (SWAN)

7 Telecommunications infrastructure

7.1 Overview of the national telecom network

7.2 International infrastructure

8 Cloud services

9 Digital economy

9.1 E-government

9.2 E-health

9.3 E-education

10 Appendix Historic data

Companies Mentioned

Slovak Telecom

O2 Slovakia

BENESTRA (GTS Nextra)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/scfz5i

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191213005397/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900