Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 13.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
13.12.2019 | 18:58
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Doc re Unexcercised Subscription Share Rights

Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Doc re Unexcercised Subscription Share Rights

PR Newswire

London, December 13

Fidelity Asian Values PLC

LEI: 54930094CXNYINSNOQ96

Unexercised Subscription Share Rights

13 December 2019

Further to the announcement on 2 December 2019, the Board of Fidelity Asian Values PLC (the "Company") announces that the Board has been informed by the Final Subscription Trustee, appointed pursuant to paragraph 8(f) of Part 4 of the prospectus published by the Company on 26 October 2016 (the "Prospectus"), that it has not exercised any of the unexercised Subscription Rights of the 8,021,575 outstanding Subscription Shares.

The Final Subscription Trustee has determined that the net proceeds of sale after deduction of all costs and expenses incurred by, and any fee payable to, the Final Subscription Trustee would not have exceeded the costs of exercising the Subscription Share Rights. All Subscription Share Rights conferred by the outstanding Subscription Shares will therefore lapse with nil value.

The Final Subscription Trustee's decision in respect of the above is final and binding on all holders of outstanding Subscription Shares.

Enquiries:

FIL Investments International

Bonita Guntrip +44 (0)1737 837320

© 2019 PR Newswire