Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Doc re Unexcercised Subscription Share Rights

Fidelity Asian Values PLC

LEI: 54930094CXNYINSNOQ96

Unexercised Subscription Share Rights

13 December 2019

Further to the announcement on 2 December 2019, the Board of Fidelity Asian Values PLC (the "Company") announces that the Board has been informed by the Final Subscription Trustee, appointed pursuant to paragraph 8(f) of Part 4 of the prospectus published by the Company on 26 October 2016 (the "Prospectus"), that it has not exercised any of the unexercised Subscription Rights of the 8,021,575 outstanding Subscription Shares.

The Final Subscription Trustee has determined that the net proceeds of sale after deduction of all costs and expenses incurred by, and any fee payable to, the Final Subscription Trustee would not have exceeded the costs of exercising the Subscription Share Rights. All Subscription Share Rights conferred by the outstanding Subscription Shares will therefore lapse with nil value.

The Final Subscription Trustee's decision in respect of the above is final and binding on all holders of outstanding Subscription Shares.

Enquiries:

FIL Investments International

Bonita Guntrip +44 (0)1737 837320