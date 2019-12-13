Elder Mark Moore Jr. Announces Young Leaders Conference's 2020 Vision

Young Leaders Conference's 2020 vision includes several new initiatives to span across multiple cities and communities

"Due to increased demand for the Young Leaders Conference, 2020 will be the first year that our conference will take place at the Georgia International Convention Center and the brand-new Gateway Center Arena," says Elder Mark Moore Jr.

Prior to the three-day conference, which will take place from August 13, 2020, through August 15, 2020, the Young Leaders Conference will engage with its communities with many initiatives throughout the year.

On December 21, 2019, hundreds of the movement's leaders will visit senior living facilities to give seniors joy by talking with them and singing to them during a multi-city event called "Hope for the Holidays." This initiative will take place in Atlanta, Washington D.C., New York, Dallas, and London.

The Men's Day 100 Man March will take place on March 21st, 2020, says Elder Mark Moore Jr. Through this initiative, representatives from the Young Leaders Conference will perform ministry at correctional facilities and homes for at-risk young men.

"Our goal is to minister to one generation to prevent them from going in and to empower another generation before they come out," says Elder Mark Moore Jr.

On June 20, 2020, Young Leaders Conference hopes to encourage its communities to exercise their right to vote by signing up at least 500 brand new voters in Atlanta, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Detroit, and Orlando, for the 2020 election cycle.

Young Leaders Conference emphasizes ministry, media, and the marketplace. The movement has honed in on six unique tracks, including pastors/priests, entrepreneurs, singles, creatives, women in ministry, and ministry families. In 2019, the Young Leaders Conference received the Phoenix Award, was featured in over 70 news publications worldwide, made history as the first faith-based conference to host five presidential candidates, and paid off $1.6 million worth of medical debt. The movement's reach increased by 1,566% in 2019.

About Elder Mark Moore Jr.

A graduate of Morehouse College, Elder Mark Moore Jr. is rising as one of his generations premier thought leaders in the areas of ministry, media and marketing. He is the host of the Young Leaders Conference which is recognized as one of the largest faith gatherings for millennials of color in the world. In addition, Elder Mark Moore Jr. serves as pastoral assistant for the Faith Covenant Church and national youth president for the Apostolic Assemblies of Christ, Inc.

