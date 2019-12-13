Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2019) - Aquarius AI Inc. (TSXV: AQUA) (FSE: 4G5) ("AQUA", or the "Company") announces the postponement of its annual general meeting of shareholders ("Meeting"), originally anticipated to take place prior to January 26, 2020, to an as-yet undetermined date. The Company has postponed the Meeting as and until the Company explores and evaluates various corporate changes that are intended to maximize AQUA's efficiency. The Meeting will be rescheduled for a date prior to July 26th, 2020 in accordance with an extension granted by the British Columbia Registrar. Once the Meeting is scheduled, the Company will deliver to its shareholders a notice of Meeting, an information circular and proxy materials in connection therewith.

