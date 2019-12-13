The global alcoholic beverages market is poised to grow by USD 349.68 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 120-page research report with TOC on "Alcoholic Beverages Market Analysis Report by Product (beer, spirits, and wine), by Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023."

The market is driven by the rising demand for superior and premium alcoholic beverages. Also, innovations in the alcoholic beverages sector are anticipated to boost the growth of the global market further.

The rising demand for superior and premium alcoholic beverages will be one of the major drivers in the global alcoholic beverages market. Millennials focus on quality rather than the price, which encourages vendors of alcoholic beverages to manufacture premium quality spirits. Consumers prefer expensive premium products which are produced from natural ingredients and undergo careful and detailed aging and distillation process. The growing awareness about the harmful effects of low-quality alcohol is further contributing to the increasing demand for superior and premium alcoholic beverages. Manufacturers of superior and premium alcoholic beverages are witnessing significant growth in sales. For instance, in North America, the super-premium rum segment grew by almost one-fourth in volume during in comparison to the last few years. These factors will boost the global alcoholic beverages market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Alcoholic Beverages Market Companies:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates the business across several segments such as North America, Latin America West, Latin America North, Asia Pacific, Latin America South, EMEA, and global export and holding companies. The company offers beer through global brands such as Budweiser, Stella Artois, and Corona.

Carlsberg Breweries AS

Carlsberg Breweries AS operates the business across Western Europe, Asia, and Eastern Europe. The company offers beer in different categories. The core beer portfolio spans international beer brands such as Tuborg and Carlsberg. The local power brands include Okocim and Dali. Also, the company offers great craft specialty beers and alcohol-free brews.

Diageo Plc

Diageo Plc has business operations in North America, Europe and Turkey, Asia Pacific, Africa, Larin America and Carribbean, and international supply chain (ISC). The company is a global leader of alcoholic beverages, which include spirits and beer. Diageo's brands include Smirnoff, Johnnie Walker, Baileys, and Guinness.

Heineken NV

Heineken NV operates the business across Europe, the Americas, Africa, Middle East Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific. The company offers beer through different brands. International brands include Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, and Red Stripe. Craft Variety is the growing international premium beer segment that provides for Affligem, Lagunitas, and More Subite.

Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd.

Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd. operates the businesses under the following segments: Japan integrated beverages business, Oceania integrated beverages business, Other overseas integrated beverages business, Pharmaceuticals, and bio-chemicals businesses. The company offers a wide variety of products, including KIRIN ICHIBAN, Kirin Tanrei Green Label, Kirin Nodogoshi Nama, Honkirin, and the Kirin Hyoketsu.

Alcoholic Beverages Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Beer

Spirits

Wine

Alcoholic Beverages Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

