Innovative marketing strategies by digital education content publishers will be one of the major drivers for the digital education publishing market in the US. Marketing strategies are used to promote digital study materials among students and faculties in the US. For instance, Cengage Learning recently announced its plans for a new subscription model, Cengage Unlimited. The subscription allows full access to most of the courses and digital titles in 70 disciplines at a reasonable price. After the announcement, many US universities such as the University of Missouri, Liberty University, and Ultimate Medical Academy subscribed to Cengage Unlimited. Such innovative marketing strategies in terms of product offerings by digital education content publishers will drive the market's growth during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increasing shift toward content customization, will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Digital Education Publishing Market in the US: Growing Shift Toward Content Customization

The increasing shift toward content customization will be one of the critical trends in the digital education publishing market in the US. A more practical and example-oriented approach is given more credibility in the US education system, which increases the demand for customized digital content. Many vendors in the country's digital publishing market are providing customized digital content to schools and other institutions. This enables educational institutions to optimize their student's learning. Furthermore, many institutions are encouraging students to use their own devices to access digital content. These factors will propel the digital education publishing market growth in the US during the forecast period.

"Apart from the growing shift toward content customization, the popularity of virtual schools and the competitive prices of digital content are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Digital Education Publishing Market in the US: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the digital education publishing market in the US by end-user (K-12, higher education, and corporate/skill-based) and product (digital textbooks, digital assessment books, and others).

The digital textbooks segment led the market share in 2018, followed by digital assessment books and others, respectively. During the forecast period, the digital textbooks segment is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. The demand for digital textbooks is increasing owing to their low cost compared to printed books.

