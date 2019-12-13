KIDOZ Inc.: Kidoz Inc. Completes AGM and Provides Corporate Update

ANGUILLA, BWI / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2019 / Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KIDZ) (the "Company"), kid-tech software developer, owner of the KIDOZ Safe Ad Network (www.kidoz.net), the KIDOZ Kid-Mode Operating System, and the Rooplay edu-games platform (www.rooplay.com), announced today that it completed its Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Anguilla B.W.I., added new sales houses covering 10 new countries, and posted the new Fundamental Research Corporation Research Report on Kidoz Inc.

At the AGM held November 27th, 2019, the Kidoz Inc. shareholders elected the Company's Board of Directors: Tarrnie Williams Sr. (Executive Chairman), Eldad Ben Tora and Jason Williams (Co-CEO's), Fiona Curtis, Claes Kalborg, Josef Mandelbaum, and Moshe David (Non-executive directors) as well as reappointed the Auditors, Davidson & Company and re-affirmed the Company's stock option plan. In addition, the Co-CEOs Eldad Ben Tora and Jason Williams provided an update to shareholders in attendance in Anguilla which highlighted the Company's strong Q3 2019 performance, an assortment of new global sales relationships, and the positive market factors for continued growth in 2020.

Kidoz has signed new agency sales house relationships in Brazil, Malaysia, India, and a multi-territory agreement covering seven countries in the Middle East. With the addition of these new sales agency relationships Kidoz now has local representation in more than 25 countries. Media sales agencies are excited to begin working with Kidoz because our inventory of mobile digital advertising is unique. The advertising options for global children's entertainment companies is limited due to strict rules by regulators, Google and Apple. Advertising with Kidoz provides compliance, brand safety, and high performance results.

"The forces we're seeing in the market are creating an excellent environment for the Kidoz Safe Advertising Platform and we continue to see growth in sales, traffic, and partners from many regions of the world," said Jason Williams Co-CEO. "As the Company grows and our technology is refined, we're able to streamline the on-boarding of new publisher partners of all sizes which adds value to our inventory through increased reach and performance. As our inventory increases in value we are able to close more deals and increase the average deal size which has a positive impact on our financial performance as can be seen in our Q3 2019 results. Management believes that the strong regulatory, consumer, and digital trends helping the Company to grow will continue in Q4 2019 and into fiscal 2020."

Finally, Kidoz has posted the most recent research report completed by Fundament Research Corporation regarding the Kidoz' Third Quarter financial results. View the full report at https://investor.kidoz.net/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/FRC-Q3-Research-Report.pdf.

For full details of the Company's operations and financial results, please refer to the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov or the Kidoz Inc. corporate website at https://investor.kidoz.net or on the www.sedar.com website.

About Kidoz Inc.

KIDOZ Inc. (TSXV:KIDZ) (www.kidoz.net) is the Internet of Kids (IoK). Engaging more than 100 million kids a month across our leading mobile KidTech network, KIDOZ provides an essential suite of services that unites kids' brands, content publishers and families. Trusted by Disney, Hasbro, Nintendo, Lego and more, the KIDOZ Safe Ad Network helps the world's largest brands to safely reach and engage kids across thousands of mobile apps and sites. The KIDOZ OS solution helps carriers and brands such as Lenovo, Acer, and PBS Kids bring a kid-focused experience to their family devices, in a fully GDPR and COPPA compliant way. KIDOZ's Rooplay (www.rooplay.com) offers an interactive learning experience worldwide with original content featuring Garfield, Moomin, Mr. Men, Little Miss, Mr. Bean and hundreds more kid-focused learning games.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for forward-looking statements. Certain information included in this press release (as well as information included in oral statements or other written statements made or to be made by the company) contains statements that are forward-looking, such as statements relating to anticipated future success of the company. Such forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results in the future and, accordingly, such results may differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of the company. For a description of additional risks and uncertainties, please refer to the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Specifically, readers should read the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 21, 2019, and the prospectus filed under Rule 424(b) of the Securities Act on March 9, 2005 and the SB2 filed July 17, 2007, and the TSX Venture Exchange Listing Application for Common Shares filed on June 29, 2015 on SEDAR, for a more thorough discussion of the Company's financial position and results of operations, together with a detailed discussion of the risk factors involved in an investment in Kidoz Inc.

