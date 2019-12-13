Technavio has been monitoring the global automated blood tube labeler and specimen transport box market, and the market is poised to grow by USD 94.57 million during 2020-2024 at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 143-page research report with TOC on "Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen Transport Box Market Analysis Report by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), by Product (Automated blood tube labeler and Specimen transport box), and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The rising adoption of automated labeling devices over manual labeling of blood tubes minimizes the incidence of critical phlebotomy errors. Manual label making and tube labeling is not only time consuming but also a laborious process. The automated blood tube labelers eliminate the efforts of writing, prevent the wrinkling of labels, and improve the readability of information on the labels. These systems can handle several hundred tubes per hour with higher accuracy, precision, and consistency. Such benefits of automated labeling over manual labeling are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen Transport Box Market Companies:

Avantor Inc.

Avantor Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Materials Consumables, Equipment Instrumentation, and Services Specialty Procurement. The company offers an insulated, waterproof, and lightweight specimen transportation box.

Brooks Automation, Inc.

Brooks Automation Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences. The company provides a range of automated blood tube labelers.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Cardinal Health Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely Pharmaceutical and Medical. The company offers specimen transport boxes and heavy-duty specimen boxes.

Greiner AG

Greiner AG is headquartered in Austria and offers products through the following business segments: Greiner Packaging International GmbH, Greiner Bio-One International GmbH, Greiner Foam International GmbH, and Greiner Extrusion Group GmbH. The company offers sample transportation boxes and VACUETTE Transport Boxes.

Inpeco SA

Inpeco SA is headquartered in Switzerland and offers products through its business segment, Laboratory automation. The company provides a desktop reader unit, the ProTube Station.

Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen Transport Box Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Automated blood tube labeler

Specimen transport box

Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen Transport Box Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

