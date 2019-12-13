Web Presence: Casey Diskin Helps Parents of Children with Autism Cope and Find Lasting Peace

For more than a decade, Casey Diskin has intimately studied autism and the effects it has on children, parents, and their family and friends. Today, in addition to actively working with children with disabilities each day, Diskin runs two support groups for parents of children with autism in Brighton and Troy, Michigan.

HUNTINGTON WOODS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2019 / Casey Diskin attended Wayne State University where she worked on her degree focusing on helping children who suffer from various disabilities. While there, she discovered a passion for children afflicted with autism and the struggles their families' face. She continued her education at Macquarie University in Sydney, Australia where she enrolled in a unique program focusing on functional life skills through naturalistic teaching.

Ever since coming back to America in 2013 to apply her degrees in the field, Casey Diskin has served integral roles at facilities focusing on alleviating and resolving autism through modern means.

Research has shown that parents of children with autism experience much more stress than parents of neurotypical children. That stress is felt on the entire family unit and in their marriage. Studies show that the divorce rate for parents of children with Autism is over 70%.

Similar studies tell us that these parents must perform all daily functions while typically getting less quality sleep at night, mainly because their children do not sleep as well. Parents of children with severe autism will often have to perform this routine for decades and self-manage a life-long stress. However, professionals like Casey Diskin provide opportunities to relieve their stress and build communities that gather people who understand and face similar or identical challenges as they do.

In these groups, Diskin is able to lead the parents towards mindfulness and positive adult development that helps them achieve peace in their day-to-day. They may learn relaxation techniques or participate in enlightening discussions. Beyond helping them cope, the groups also help them learn how to access resources in the community and become more optimistic about their individual situations--accepting present conditions and looking towards future growth. As a result, parents leave feeling more gratitude and contentment that carries over into their daily lives.

"Parents of children with autism face a unique challenge that is often underrepresented and underappreciated by many in the medical field," says Casey Diskin. "Support groups like ours boost their morale and show them first-hand that they're not in this fight alone."

