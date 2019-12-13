Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2019) - TransGlobe Internet and Telecom Co., Ltd. (the "Company") announces that it has changed its auditor from Adam Sung Kim Ltd, Chartered Professional Accountant (the "Former Auditor") to D&H Group LLP (the "Successor Auditor"). The Former Auditor resigned effective December 11, 2019, at the Company's request, and the Company's board of directors appointed the Successor Auditor to fill the resulting vacancy until the close of the next annual meeting of the Company's shareholders. The change of auditor notice required under National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102") and associated material will be filed on SEDAR under the Company's profile within the prescribed time period. There were no reservations or modified opinions in any auditor's reports nor any reportable events as defined in NI 51-102 in connection with the audits by the Former Auditor of the Company's most recently completed financial year or any subsequent period.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

TransGlobe Internet and Telecom Co., Ltd

Soon Kim

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Email: soonkim.newgen@gmail.com

