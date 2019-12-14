Anzeige
Samstag, 14.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

WKN: 929138 ISIN: US00846U1016 Ticker-Symbol: AG8 
Frankfurt
13.12.19
15:14 Uhr
75,03 Euro
+0,39
+0,52 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
75,13
75,73
13.12.
75,14
75,49
13.12.
ABBOTT LABORATORIES77,79+0,73 %
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC75,03+0,52 %