The global sexually transmitted disease (STD) testing market is expected to grow by USD 73.59 billion during 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period. The growth of the market can be attributed to factors such as increased government initiatives to curb the spread of STDs, presence of favorable reimbursement policies, and the increasing prevalence of STDs.

The market research report segments the sexually transmitted disease (STD) testing market by product (laboratory testing devices and point of care (POC) testing devices) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2023)

Laboratory testing devices

POC testing devices

The market will witness significant demand for laboratory testing devices over the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of HIV and the rising trend of preventive healthcare is encouraging people to undergo STD tests and screening at hospitals and clinics. The growing demand for laboratory testing devices is helping many market vendors to introduce innovative products to improve their presence in the market. For instance, m2000 RealTime System by Abbott provides cost-effective control strategies with improved ease of use and consolidation capabilities such as IVD assays, LDAs, and open-mode protocols to meet specific needs of end-users.

Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

North America held the largest market share in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW. The North American region will remain the largest market for STD testing over the forecast period. This is due to increasing awareness about the spread of STDs and their treatment and prevention among consumers in the region. However, the European region will witness the maximum incremental growth during the forecast period due to the increasing number of conferences that encourage STD testing.

Major Five Sexually Transmitted Disease Testing Companies:

Abbott Laboratories, bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. are among the vendors who have a strong position in the global market.

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories operates its business across various segments such as Established Pharmaceuticals, Nutritionals, Diagnostics, Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation, and Other. Multi-Collect Specimen Collection Kit and IMX Blood Chemistry Analyzer are the essential products offered by the company.

bioMérieux SA

bioMérieux SA operates in the Unified business segment. The company provides a wide range of products for STD testing. VIKIA HIV and VIDAS HIV panel are the key offerings of the company. The VIKIA HIV allows the detection of HIV-1 p24 antigen and anti-HIV-1 antibodies in acute HIV infection. The VIDAS HIV panel is offered as a highly sensitive, rapid test for the detection of HIV infection.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. operates the business across segments such as Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. Geenius HIV 1/2 Supplemental Assay and GS HIV Combo Ag/Ab EIA are some of the essential products offered by the company.

Danaher Corp.

Danaher Corp. operates the business across segments such as Life Sciences, Diagnostics, Dental, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. Xpert CT/NG is the crucial product offering of the company. It is offered as a test to detect and differentiate Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae within 90 minutes.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. operates the business across segments such as Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. COBAS AmpliPrep/COBAS TaqMan HIV-1 Test, v2.0 is the key offering of the company. It is an in-vitro nucleic acid amplification test for the quantitation of HIV-1 RNA in human plasma, which targets two highly conserved regions of the HIV-1 genome.

