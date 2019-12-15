Gastech 2020 Issues Call for Papers for Conference in Singapore

LONDON, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gastech 2020 will take place in Singapore from 8 - 10 September 2020 at the Singapore EXPO. The globally renowned Gastech conference serves as a critical platform for gaining consensus, sharing expertise and vision, raising the voice of gas and providing solutions to the industry's major challenges.

To ensure the relevancy of the content at the conference and present the very best the industry has to showcase, Gastech conducts an annual call for papers process to select speakers to present their insights, projects, case studies and business strategies at the conference.

The call for papers for the 2020 conference is now open and energy experts and specialists are invited to submit their papers for consideration.

The world faces the challenge of providing low cost energy to support economic growth whilst ensuring that energy is produced in an environmentally sustainable way. Gas and LNG represents a stable, reliable and low cost energy source, providing a perfect partner to renewables as the industry transitions to lower emission energy.

As such, the Gastech Governing Body, a select group of 66 industry professionals, representing the full global gas & LNG supply chains from a strategic and technical viewpoint, have identified 14 strategic and technical categories for this year's call for papers.

The 14 categories are:

Automation, AI and Business Impacts

Gas & LNG Demand Focus

Trading

Project Development and Supply

Meeting the People Challenge

Energy Transition

Gas & LNG Policy

Decarbonisation

Shipping

Engineering, Procurement, Construction & Offshore

Delivering Cleaner Future Energy

Utilities and End-Users

Transmission, Pipelines, Networks

Processing & Liquefaction

"We are excited to receive abstract submissions on the incredible breadth of research and innovation underway in the fast-paced natural gas sector," said Jenny Kelly, Conference Director for Gastech, "As next year's only major meeting on the natural gas industry, Gastech 2020 will be a unique opportunity to exchange insights, share original research and demonstrate expertise to the global natural gas and LNG community."

Gastech 2020 will bring together the community to shape the future of the energy industry. Over 250 energy experts and specialists speak at the conference which gathers 3,500 strategic & technical delegates and 1,200 ministerial & c-level executives. While the 55,000sqm exhibition brings together 35,000 international professionals and 700+ exhibitors with dedicated industry zones and exhibiting country pavilions.

For more information about the call for papers, please visit www.gastechevent.com/speak.

Contact: Samantha Lynch, marketing@gastechevent.com, +44-203-615-5940