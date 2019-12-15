FINEOS Corporation (ASX:FCL), the market-leading provider of group and individual core systems for life, accident and health insurance, today announced that QInsure, the insurance arm of QSuper, one of Australia's largest and most respected superannuation funds, has successfully gone live with FINEOS Claims.

The QInsure and FINEOS partnership will bring about changes focused on foundational operational uplift including improved, integrated and automated processes and workflow for claims covering life, TPD and income protection. Key highlights of the program included automatic payment calculations and FSC Code of Practice solutions that help case managers deliver on the insurance promise and meet regulatory obligations. The overarching philosophy focussed on member-centric claims outcomes including automated claims management with FINEOS embedded analytics and integrated generation of correspondence to members.

Speaking about the project, Chief of QInsure, Phil Fraser said, "We ran a comprehensive RFP and completed a lot of due diligence to choose FINEOS as our partner. The collaborative partnership has been extremely positive, and the project has delivered high quality results. We achieved this by both parties providing strong leadership and governance, working very closely across business and IT, and sticking assiduously to FINEOS' comprehensive out of the box solutions. We are already seeing one of the key objectives of this program come to life in our streamlined claims processes, enabling our Claim Managers, to be freed up from routine administrative tasks to focus on providing even more excellent outcomes to QSuper members."

Michael Kelly, CEO, FINEOS added, "This has been an exciting project for us in Australia and we have enjoyed working with QInsure to assist them improve their service even further. FINEOS has the market leading product and a very strong local team that has established trusted relationships with some of the largest and most respected insurers across the ANZ region with well over 10,000 licensed users locally, our product helps process millions of claims each year. We pride ourselves on a laser-like focus on adding business value and are delighted to add Qinsure to the growing and thriving FINEOS community."

About FINEOS Corporation Limited

FINEOS is a leading provider of core systems for life, accident and health insurers globally with 6 of the 10 largest group life and health carriers in the US as well as 6 of the largest life insurers in Australia. With employees and offices throughout the world, FINEOS continues to scale rapidly, working with innovative progressive insurers in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

The FINEOS Platform provides clients full end to end core insurance administration and includes the FINEOS AdminSuite core product suite as well as add-on products, FINEOS Engage to support digital engagement and FINEOS Insight for analytics and reporting.

For more information, visit www.FINEOS.com

About QInsure

QInsure was established to exclusively provide Group Life Insurance policies for QSuper, so life insurance benefits can be provided to QSuper members as part of their superannuation membership.

QInsure, the first insurance company set up by a superannuation fund in Australia, was established on 29 July 2015 as a wholly owned subsidiary of QSuper Limited and commenced issuing life insurance policies from 1 July 2016. The company has ASFL and APRA licenses to operate as an insurance company, as well as an independent Board of Directors and Executive Leadership Team.

About QSuper

QSuper started with an Act of Parliament in 1912 creating the entity now known as the QSuper Group.

Over time, QSuper expanded to become the superannuation fund for all current and former Queensland public sector employees and their spouses and is now Queensland's largest super fund and one of the largest in Australia. QSuper has grown its range of products and services, with its customer base is now numbering more than 585,000 with over $113 billion in funds under administration.

With the passing of legislation in 2016 that removed the restrictions on who is eligible to join the Fund, from 1 July 2017 QSuper was able to welcome more Australians to experience the QSuper feeling.

For more information, visit https://qsuper.qld.gov.au/

