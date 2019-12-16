Ally Bridge Group Leads More Than US$140 million in Financings for Three New Medtech Investments

Bringing Total Ally Bridge-led Private Life Science Investments to Above US$500 million over the Last 18 Months

HONG KONG and NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Bridge Group ("ABG"), a leading global life science investment group, has announced that it recently led investments in three new medical technology companies. Each of the three companies is a commercial-stage, leading innovator re-setting the standard of care in its respective category. They include:

Imperative Care ( Campbell, CA ) -- A company that is singularly dedicated to improving the way stroke is treated by advancing medical technology, equipping healthcare providers to evolve best practices and elevate the standard of care for stroke patients. Imperative Care has received FDA approval for its first families of access and aspiration catheters. Website: http://www.imperativecare.com/

( ) -- A commercial-stage company developing next-generation solutions for the treatment of venous reflux disease, also known as chronic venous insufficiency. Venclose has been commercializing in the US and since 2018. Website: Mavrik Dental Systems ( Tel Aviv, Israel ) -- A company with proprietary technologies and products for in-office teeth whitening with unparalleled efficiency and outcomes, and gum care. Mavrik represents ABG's first investment in an Israel -based company. Website: https://mavrikdental.com/

"Medtech, as with biotech, remains a must-invest sector for ABG, where we focus on best-in-class technologies to disrupt current standards of care," said Frank Yu, CEO and CIO of Ally Bridge Group. "The closing of these investments brings the aggregate amount of ABG-led private life science investments to above $500 mm over the last 18 months, which include ABG's lead role in investments in Grail (early cancer detection), Pulmonx (interventional pulmonology), Quantum Surgical (interventional oncology). All of these companies, with the exceptions of one in Israel and one in France, are based in Silicon Valley, California, USA."

"Our active investments that leverage powerful synergies across private and public markets, coupled with our M&A knowhow and cross-border value-add, position ABG uniquely as a leading investor in late-stage best-in-class life science technologies", adds Yu.

About Ally Bridge Group

Ally Bridge Group ("ABG"), founded and led by Frank Yu (previously at Goldman Sachs and Och-Ziff Capital) and based in Hong Kong and New York, is a global life science-focused investment firm. ABG manages over US$2 billion in life science assets, both private and public, in the U.S., China, and Europe, from medtech to biopharmaceuticals. ABG focuses on investing in the world's most innovative medicines and leading high-impact transactions. In 2015, ABG initiated and led the landmark US$3.3 billion NYSE take-private of Wuxi Pharmatech. Over the past 18 months, ABG led over US$500 million private investments in industry-leading life science companies. ABG has expertise in cementing strategic partnerships between emerging life science companies and industry leaders, and across different geographies. Through its New York-based hedge fund Ally Bridge MedAlpha, ABG is very active investing in publicly listed companies across the life science sector. www.ally-bridge.com

