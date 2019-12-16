Cubic Transportation Systems integrates PayPal to offer more payment method options and convenience for Rhein-Main-Verkehrsverbund customers

Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) today announced its Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) business division integrated PayPal as a new payment option for the Rhein-Main-Verkehrsverbund's (RMV) mobile ticketing platform. RMV is the operator of one of Germany's largest public transport networks and is also one of Europe's largest transport associations. Payments with PayPal are enabled for the Rhine-Main area in the State of Hesse, the metropolitan and rural area around Frankfurt.

"It's great to be able to expand our collaboration with RMV to give travelers more flexibility in how they pay for their journeys," said Stefan Jacobs, general manager, CTS Deutschland GmbH. "We were able to help RMV reach 20 million ticket sales earlier this year and are going one step further in mobile innovation by adding PayPal. We're delighted to continue working with RMV to incorporate new features that will benefit travelers."

Cubic integrated PayPal into the RMV app and mobile back office system. It is the first time that weekly and monthly passes can be purchased through a smartphone for the RMV ticketing system.

The collaboration will optimize the existing mobile ticketing service which has been in operation for close to 10 years, accommodating PayPal customers who wish to use this payment method when using the RMV. This will make it possible for travelers who prefer and regularly use PayPal to pay for their journeys, increasing convenience and encouraging ridership. RMV provides bus and train services for an annual ridership of 788 million.

PayPal has 23 million active accounts in Germany. Along with regular users of the RMV, the integration will also make it easier for travelers using a different currency to pay for their tickets, due to PayPal's global reach and availability in more than 200 markets worldwide.

