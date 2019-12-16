SpendEdge has been monitoring the global air freight market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of USD 50 billion between 2018-2023 at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The exponential growth of the e-commerce industry is resulting in a sharp rise in the demand for faster modes of transportation to reduce inventories and inventory holding costs. This is driving demand growth in the air freight market across the globe. The rise in the shipment of electronic devices and pharmaceutical goods such as vaccines is increasing the volume of air cargo which is contributing to the scopes of growth in the air freight market.

Enterprises in the automotive industry in the US source a majority of their vehicle components from Mexico which is increasing the scopes of cross-border transport of auto components via air. This is driving spend growth in the air freight market in the US. However, the ongoing political unrest over Brexit is resulting in a stark decline in the exports from pharmaceuticals, automotive, and meat industries in Europe. This is impeding the growth of the air freight services market in the region.

The Top Air Freight Service Providers Enlisted in this Report:

This procurement intelligence report has listed the top air freight service providers, SLA agreement insights, and the selection and negotiation strategies that buyers must undertake to achieve optimal procurement in this market. Insights into some of the service providers' portfolio are given below:

KUEHNE NAGEL This air freight service provider experienced a growth in its air freight volume by almost 20% in recent times. Its focus on providing industry-specific air freight solutions for pharmaceuticals and healthcare sectors has helped it to achieve significant growth in its air freight volume.

DHL- As an intrinsic part of the negotiation strategy with this air freight service provider, buyers are advised to ensure that the former has adopted automated document management. This will help buyers to easily audit and check for the accuracy of documents and bills.

UPS- Last year, UPS was among the major air freight forwarders that announced an increase in prices by an average of nearly 5%. This was mainly due to the rise in demand, shortage of capacity, and an increase in operating cost of service providers.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Air freight market spend segmentation by region

Air freight supply market analysis

Regional spend opportunity for air freight suppliers

Air freight service providers cost structures

Total cost of ownership analysis in the air freight market

Air freight pricing models analysis

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the air freight market

