SpendEdge has been monitoring the global outbound telemarketing services market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of nearly USD 2 billion between 2018-2023 at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages.

SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of its Global Outbound Telemarketing Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 106-page research report with TOC and LOE on "The Global Outbound Telemarketing Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, top suppliers, supplier selection and negotiation strategies, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend."

Buyers from the IT and telecom sectors are exhibiting a high degree of reliance on outbound telemarketing services to enhance their customer services related to connectivity and quality of their products and services. Outbound telemarketing service providers are increasingly adopting technologies such as desktop agents and speech analysts to optimize the productivity of their workforce and to offer value-added services such as database scrubbing and post-call analytics. These factors are driving the market's spend growth at an exponential rate.

APAC is witnessing a major influx of telemarketing outsourcing owing to the availability of low-cost talent pools. This is resulting in the dominance of this region in the outbound telemarketing services market. In North America, service providers are shifting from traditional telemarketing services to omnichannel marketing strategies that are aiding in increasing their customer retention rate. This trend is driving investments in the outbound telemarketing services market. However, stringent regulations, high rejection rates, and an increase in DNC registration are impeding spend growth in the US to a significant extent.

The Top Outbound Telemarketing Services Suppliers Enlisted in this Report:

This procurement intelligence report has listed the top outbound telemarketing services suppliers, SLA agreement insights, and the selection and negotiation strategies that buyers must undertake to achieve optimal procurement in this market. Insights into some of the suppliers' portfolio are given below:

MarketOne- This outbound telemarketing service provider is known to implement a data-driven methodology that aids its client to improve conversion rates, get quality leads, and boost sales. Some of the telemarketing services that it provides are teleprospecting for sales lead development, telequalifying to maximize conversion, event audience recruitment and follow-up, among others.

Concentrix- While conducting a pre-assessment of the viability of partnership with this service provider, buyers are advised to ensure that the service provider maintains a robust knowledge management system to reduce call handle and training time. It is expected to use call data to conduct customer analysis. This data can help in identifying potential customers for certain types of products

Alorica- As an intrinsic part of the negotiation strategy with this service provider, buyers must seek clarity on its model of operation and details of how the agents will execute the campaign. In addition, the service provider is expected to list additional services such as follow-up and information requests by customers.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Outbound telemarketing services market spend segmentation by region

Outbound telemarketing services supply market analysis

Regional spend opportunity for outbound telemarketing service provider

Outbound telemarketing service provider cost structure

Total cost of ownership analysis in the outbound telemarketing services market

Outbound telemarketing services pricing models analysis

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the outbound telemarketing services market

