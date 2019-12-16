Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 16.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853260 ISIN: US4781601046 Ticker-Symbol: JNJ 
Tradegate
16.12.19
09:42 Uhr
127,08 Euro
-0,10
-0,08 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
JOHNSON & JOHNSON Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
127,04
127,40
09:44
127,04
127,46
09:42
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
JOHNSON & JOHNSON Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON127,08-0,08 %
MAUNA KEA TECHNOLOGIES1,230+7,52 %