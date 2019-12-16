Award-winning chiller offers the widest-operating envelope to support the region's climate

Johnson Controls is pleased to offer the YORKYZ Magnetic Bearing Centrifugal Chiller to its Middle East customers. The YZ delivers up to 35% annual energy savings, reduced maintenance costs and is optimized for ultimate performance with a low-GWP refrigerant. Cooling capacity ranges from 165 to 1350 tons (580 to 4747kW).

YORK YZ Magnetic Bearing Centrifugal Chiller (Photo: AETOSWire)

"With the launch of the YZ chiller, we are proud to deliver another industry-leading chiller to meet the demands of our Middle East customers," said Claude Allain, VP and GM Building, Technologies and Solutions, Middle East Africa. "The extreme, dry climate of the region presents a variety of cooling challenges. Coupled with the success of magnetic bearings in the region, the operating map of YZ makes it an ideal choice for a variety of application needs in the Middle East."

Since its initial launch in 2018, the YZ has made a significant global impact, capturing top honors in North America, China, Europe and Australia. The YZ chiller was named 2019 AHR Innovation Award winner in the Cooling category. The success of the chiller has already been seen in the Middle East, as the firstYZ project has been sold in the region. Globally, this is the second largest YZ project.

The YZ is the first chiller fully optimized for ultimate performance with a next generation refrigerant R-1233zd(E) with ultra-low global warming potential (GWP) of 1, chosen for its efficiency, safety, cost, non-flammability and availability.

The YZ chiller can deliver significant energy savings and lower operating costs by taking advantage of the off-design conditions where chillers operate 99 percent of the time. The YZ chiller operates with entering condenser water temperature as low as 4.5°C, providing enhanced performance over widest operating envelope in the industry. The YZ uses an optimized single stage design to provide industry-leading real-world energy efficiency.

The YZ chiller brings together groundbreaking YORK innovations refined over decades of real-world use to create a revolution in chiller design and optimization. It represents a solution from the chiller experts, who like to think of the YZ chiller as tomorrow's chiller, available today.

