Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 16.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MZ15 ISIN: GB00B23K0M20 Ticker-Symbol: CTAA 
Stuttgart
16.12.19
08:15 Uhr
2,033 Euro
-0,033
-1,60 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPITA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAPITA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,137
2,184
09:36
2,144
2,180
09:36
PR Newswire
16.12.2019 | 08:16
178 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Capita plc - Director Declaration

Capita plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, December 15

Capita plc

Director Declaration

16 December 2019

Matthew Lester - Appointment to Keir Group plc

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Capita plc confirms that Matthew Lester, Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as Chairman of Keir Group plc, with effect from 1 January 2020.

It is also confirmed that Matthew Lester will step down as Non-Executive Director of Barclays PLC from 1 January 2020.

This disclosure is made in accordance with LR 9.6.14R of the Listing Rules.

Enquiries:

Capita plc

Francesca Todd Company Secretary

Phone: 07920 210 832 Email: Francesca.Todd@capita.co.uk

Investor Relations

Stuart Morgan, Director of Investor Relations

Phone: 0207 654 2220 Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk

Media Enquiries

Capita Press Office

Tel: 020 7654 2399 Email: media@capita.co.uk

© 2019 PR Newswire