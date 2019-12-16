Capita plc - Director Declaration
London, December 15
Capita plc
Director Declaration
16 December 2019
Matthew Lester - Appointment to Keir Group plc
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Capita plc confirms that Matthew Lester, Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as Chairman of Keir Group plc, with effect from 1 January 2020.
It is also confirmed that Matthew Lester will step down as Non-Executive Director of Barclays PLC from 1 January 2020.
This disclosure is made in accordance with LR 9.6.14R of the Listing Rules.
