Capita plc

Director Declaration

16 December 2019

Matthew Lester - Appointment to Keir Group plc

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Capita plc confirms that Matthew Lester, Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as Chairman of Keir Group plc, with effect from 1 January 2020.

It is also confirmed that Matthew Lester will step down as Non-Executive Director of Barclays PLC from 1 January 2020.

This disclosure is made in accordance with LR 9.6.14R of the Listing Rules.

