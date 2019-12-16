DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Real Estate Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Appointment of non-executive director 16-Dec-2019 / 00:38 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *16 December 2019 * *Appointment of non-executive director* Dexus is pleased to announce the appointment of Patrick Allaway to the board of Dexus Funds Management Limited (DXFM), as an independent non-executive director, effective 1 February 2020. Mr Allaway has extensive senior executive, non-executive director, and corporate advisory experience over a 30-year career in the financial services, property, media and retail sectors. Mr Allaway's executive career was in financial services with Citibank and Swiss Bank Corporation (now UBS) working in Sydney, New York, Zurich and London. Mr Allaway was Managing Director SBC Capital Markets & Treasury with direct responsibility for a global business operating in 16 countries. Non-executive directorships that Mr Allaway currently holds include Nine Entertainment Co, Domain Limited and Bank of Queensland where he was appointed Chairman in October 2019. Mr Allaway was formerly a non-executive director of Macquarie Goodman Industrial Trust, Metcash Limited, Fairfax Media, Woolworths South Africa, David Jones, and Country Road Group. Mr Allaway also Chaired the Audit & Risk Committees for Metcash, David Jones, and Country Road Group. Richard Sheppard, Chair of the DXFM Board said: "Together with my fellow Directors, I welcome Patrick to the Board. Patrick has extensive and valuable experience across a variety of sectors and I am looking forward to his contribution to the Board." Mr Allaway will stand for election at Dexus's next Annual General Meeting, to be held in October 2020. _Authorised by Brett Cameron, General Counsel and Company Secretary of Dexus Funds Management Limited__._ *For further information please contact:* *Investors * *Media* Rowena Causley Louise Murray Senor Manager, Investor Senior Manager, Corporate Relations Communications +61 2 9017 1390 +61 2 9017 1446 +61 416 122 383 +61 403 260 754 rowena.causley@dexus.com louise.murray@dexus.com Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News: *About Dexus* Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, proudly managing a high quality Australian property portfolio valued at $31.8 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships is central to our success, and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire. We invest only in Australia, and directly own $15.6 billion of office and industrial properties. We manage a further $16.2 billion of office, retail, industrial and healthcare properties for third party clients. The group's circa $8.7 billion development and concept pipeline provides the opportunity to grow both portfolios and enhance future returns. With 1.7 million square metres of office workspace across 53 properties, we are Australia's preferred office partner. Dexus is a Top 50 entity by market capitalisation listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (trading code: DXS) and is supported by 26,000 investors from 19 countries. With 35 years of expertise in property investment, development and asset management, we have a proven track record in capital and risk management, providing service excellence to tenants and delivering superior risk-adjusted returns for investors. www.dexus.com *Download the Dexus IR app* Download the Dexus IR app to your preferred mobile device to gain instant access to the latest stock price, ASX Announcements, presentations, reports, webcasts and more. 16-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Dexus Finance Pty Limited 264 George Street 2193 Sydney Australia Phone: +61 2 9017 1100 Fax: +61 2 9017 1101 E-mail: ir@dexus.com Internet: www.dexus.com ISIN: XS1961891220 WKN: A2RZHG Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt EQS News ID: 936471 End of Announcement DGAP News Service 936471 16-Dec-2019 CET/CEST

