Stockholm, December 16, 2019 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the trading in Herantis Pharma Plc's shares (short name: HRNTS) will commence today on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Sweden. Herantis Pharma belongs to the health care sector and is the 61st company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2019. The company is also listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Finland. Herantis Pharma is an innovative drug development company breaking the boundaries of standard therapeutic approaches. The company's regenerative medicine drug candidates, CDNF and Lymfactin, strive to revolutionize the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative diseases, and of secondary lymphedema. Herantis Pharma was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. "Listing in Sweden, one of the most active European markets for healthcare companies, marks an important corporate development milestone as we are transitioning from early clinical studies toward late stage clinical development," said Pekka Simula, CEO of Herantis Pharma. "We look forward to 2020 as a very exciting year for Herantis: being listed in Sweden and approaching clinical study read-outs." "We welcome Herantis Pharma to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Sweden," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European Listings, Nasdaq. "We congratulate Herantis Pharma on its successful listing, and look forward to supporting them with the increased investor exposure and visibility that this dual listing will bring." Herantis Pharma Plc has appointed UB Securities Oy as the Certified Adviser. *Main markets and the Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq First North Growth Market Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a registered SME growth market, as defined by the Directive on Markets in Financial Instruments (EU 2014/65). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Listed companies are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market, such as the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the Main Market. The Premier segment within Nasdaq First North Growth Market is designed to further assist companies in raising investor visibility and to prepare them for a Main Market listing. The Premier segment targets companies that make a conscious decision to comply with higher disclosure and accounting standards than imposed under the Nasdaq First North Growth Market rules. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence.