Sectra Announces Imaging Contract With BJC HealthCare in the U.S.

LINKÖPING, Sweden and SHELTON, Connecticut, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will install its enterprise imaging solution throughout St. Louis-based BJC HealthCare. The Sectra offering, with tight integration to Epic Radiant, will provide a uniform and reliable system across 14 BJC hospitals, allowing for improved workflow optimization and enhanced patient care.

BJC HealthCare is one of the largest non-profit integrated health care delivery networks in the United States, serving metro St. Louis, mid-Missouri and Southern Illinois. BJC includes Barnes-Jewish Hospital, the adult academic medical center affiliated with Washington University School of Medicine and the largest hospital in Missouri.

"I am delighted to welcome BJC HealthCare into the Sectra family. The Sectra solution was designed to provide a standardized conduit for sharing, reading, and storing images within large delivery networks. I am hopeful BJC will recognize operational and clinical efficiencies in the near term as a result of providing a common system for all of its providers," says Mikael Anden, President of Sectra, Inc.

The five-year contract signed in October 2019 also includes Sectra Breast Imaging PACS for mammography workflow, advanced visualization tools, 2D and 3D orthopedic pre-operative planning, teaching files, and business analytics.

The IT solution for handling radiology images (Sectra PACS), is a part of Sectra's enterprise imaging offering. It provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs and improves patient outcomes while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution is built on the same technical platform, which allows customers to easily extend a departmental system to create a comprehensive VNA.

Epic and Radiant are registered trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation.

About Sectra

Sectra assists hospitals throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. Thereby, Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society. The company was founded in 1978, has its head office in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and operates through partners worldwide. Sales in the 2018/2019 fiscal year totaled SEK 1,413 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit https://sectra.com/.

