EXCHANGE NOTICE, DECEMBER 16, 2019 SHARES STORA ENSO OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION A total of 230 A-shares converted into R-shares will be traded together with the old R-shares of Stora Enso Oyj as of December 17, 2019. Identifiers of Stora Enso Oyj's shares: Trading code: STEAV ISIN code: FI0009005953 Orderbook id: 24359 Number of shares: 176,256,834 Trading code: STERV ISIN code: FI0009005961 Orderbook id: 24360 Number of shares: 612,363,153 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260