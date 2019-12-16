New technology alliance brings Onfido's AI-based document verification and facial biometrics to Ubisecure customers

Onfido, the global identity verification provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Ubisecure, a digital identity solutions leader to enable Onfido's identity verification technology for Ubisecure customers' digital identity solutions.

Ubisecure provides digital identity management APIs to organisations seeking to enhance online service UX and security. An integral part of this process is the authentication of users and their rights to access systems, with many identity provider and authentication options available for service providers to choose from. Ubisecure enables easy integration of these options via its Authentication Adapter microservice, catering for all manner of customer requirements based on data sensitivity and local/industry regulations.

Onfido verifies the users of over 1,500 companies. Applicants simply take a selfie and a photo of their government-issued identity document; Onfido first checks that the ID seems genuine, and then matches it to the user's face. This ensures the person presenting the identity is its legitimate owner, and is physically present. The technology covers over 4,500 document types across 195 countries.

This new technology partnership provides a combined solution stack for customers, whereby Onfido will effortlessly and securely verify a user identity at the onboarding stage, with Ubisecure's technology enabling seamless ongoing management of that identity.

"Our technology is now being leveraged by a growing number of global companies for online identity verification," said Husayn Kassai, CEO and Cofounder at Onfido. "Ubisecure will be a key ally in expanding that reach even further and exploring new use cases, with their prominent and varied customer base."

"Service providers should not have to compromise on user experience in aid of security Onfido's biometric tech is one such authentication example with the best of both worlds," said Jonathan Clark, VP Channel Alliance at Ubisecure. "It's for this reason that we chose to partner with Onfido and we see this as an exciting new offering for our customers who want to verify their user base securely and efficiently."

About Onfido

Onfido is building the new identity standard for the internet. Our AI-based technology assesses whether a user's government-issued ID is genuine or fraudulent, and then compares it against their facial biometrics. That's how we give companies like Revolut, Zipcar and Bitstamp the assurance they need to onboard customers remotely and securely. Our mission is to create a more open world, where identity is the key to access.

For more information, visit: onfido.com or follow Onfido on social media:

About Ubisecure

Ubisecure is a pioneering European b2b and b2c Customer Identity Access Management (CIAM) software provider and cloud identity services enabler, dedicated to helping its customers realise the true potential of digital business.

The company provides a powerful Identity Platform to connect customer digital identities with customer-facing SaaS and enterprise applications in the cloud and on-premise. The platform consists of productised CIAM middleware and API tooling to help connect and enrich strong identity profiles; manage identity usage, authorisation and progressive authentication policies; secure and consolidate identity, privacy and consent data; and streamline identity-based workflows and decision delegations. Uniquely, Ubisecure's Identity Platform connects digital services and Identity Providers, such as social networks, mobile networks, banks and governments, to allow Service Providers to use rich, verified identities to create frictionless login, registration and customer engagement while improving privacy and consent around personal data sharing to meet requirements such as GDPR and PSD2.

Ubisecure is accredited by the Global Legal Entity Identifier Foundation (GLEIF) to issue Legal Entity Identifiers (LEI) under its RapidLEI brand, a cloud-based service that automates the LEI lifecycle to deliver LEIs quickly and easily.

For more information, visit ubisecure.com.

