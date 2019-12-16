PJSC RusHydro (HYDR) PJSC RusHydro: Notice of RusHydro financial calendar for 2020 16-Dec-2019 / 09:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Notice of RusHydro financial calendar for 2020 December 16, Moscow, Russia. PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) published its financial calendar for 2020. January 30 4Q and FY 2019 operating results February 27 4Q and FY 2019 RAS results (non-consolidated) March 5 4Q and FY 2019 IFRS results & conference call March (TBC) Capital markets day (Moscow) April 21 1Q 2020 operating results April 30 1Q 2020 RAS results (non-consolidated) June 4 1Q 2020 IFRS results June (TBC) Annual General Meeting of Shareholders* July (TBC) Dividend record date** July 21 2Q and 1H 2020 operating results July 30 2Q and 1H 2020 RAS results (non-consolidated) August 31 2Q and 1H 2020 IFRS results & conference call October 22 3Q and 9M 2020 operating results October 29 3Q and 9M 2020 RAS results (non-consolidated) November 30 3Q and 9M 2020 IFRS results & conference call The full calendar of upcoming events and disclosures is available on the Company's website at: http://www.eng.rushydro.ru/investors/IR_events [1] The Company will notify of any significant changes in the calendar or important ad hoc events. * The Annual General Shareholders Meeting is held no earlier than two months and no later than six months after the end of the reporting year. ** In accordance with the Federal law No. 208-FZ of December 26, 1995, the dividend record date may not be earlier than 10 days, and may not be later than 20 days after, the date of the resolution of the general shareholders meeting approving the payment of the dividend. About RusHydro RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia. It is Russia's largest generating company and is the fourth in the world with over 400 generating facilities in Russia and Armenia. The Group's total electricity generation capacity including Boguchanskaya HPP is 39.8 GW. Russian Federation owns 61.20% in RusHydro, the rest is held by other institutional and individual shareholders (over 360,000). The company's stock is traded on the Moscow Stock Exchange. Company's GDRs in the IOB section of LSE, ADRs - in OTCQX. For more information: Investor Relations Department Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1607, 1319, 1304 ir@rushydro.ru The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. One can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "plan", "aim", "target", "forecast", "project", "should", "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic and political conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia and rapid technological and market changes in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations. ISIN: US7821834048, RU000A0JPKH7 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: HYDR LEI Code: 2534005TJN9DX4YWVT97 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 35553 EQS News ID: 936653 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=aa13b3109c04a6ce1073cdb02785d8f0&application_id=936653&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

December 16, 2019 03:30 ET (08:30 GMT)