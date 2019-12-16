JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-end collective investment scheme incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI: 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31 October 2019 was as follows:

Company Name Date NAV per Ordinary Share JZ Capital Partners Limited 31st October 2019 US$ 9.43

31 October 2019

JZCP's NAV at 31 October 2019 is $9.43 per share ($9.56 at 30 September 2019), the decrease in NAV per share of (13 cents) per share is due to net fx losses of (6 cents), expenses and finance costs of (4 cents) and investment losses of (5 cents) offset by accrued income of 1 cent and appreciation from the movement in the fair value of the CULS 1 cent.

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 30 September 2019 was as follows:

Company Name Date NAV per Ordinary Share JZ Capital Partners Limited 30 September 2019 US$ 9.56 (revised)

30 September 2019

JZCP's NAV at 30 September 2019 has been revised from $9.99 (announced 21.10.2019) to $9.56, following the completion of the interim results and the subsequent revaluation of the Company's real estate investments.

Reference is made to the reservations expressed in the interim results published on 26th November 2019 about the valuations of JZCP's real estate portfolio.

Enquiries:

Company website: www.jzcp.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Email: jzcp@ntrs.com