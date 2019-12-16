Southern Water has issued a request for information to source solar power through bilateral power purchase agreements. The company is considering buying electricity from a combination of generation facilities.British water company Southern Water has issued a request for information (RFI) in an attempt to source solar power, including from floating PV projects. Southern - which operates in Hampshire, the Isle of Wight, West Sussex, East Sussex and Kent - said it wants to sign power purchase agreements (PPAs) for enough solar electricity to raise the renewable energy proportion of its power mix ...

