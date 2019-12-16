TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Re-appointment and confirmation of the Chief Executive Officer 16-Dec-2019 / 10:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Re-appointment and confirmation of the Chief Executive Officer TUI AG (the "Company") announces that Mr Friedrich Joussen has been re-appointed as the Chief Executive Officer. Mr Joussen has been re-appointed until 30 September 2025. Furthermore, Mr Joussen's corresponding service contract has been prolonged until the end of his appointment. The re-appointment and the prolongation of the service contract do not result in any change of Mr Joussen's role, function and/or responsibilities. ISIN: DE000TUAG000 Category Code: RDN TIDM: TUI LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 35561 EQS News ID: 936649 End of Announcement EQS News Service

