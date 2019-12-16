Huanghe Hydropower Development has started work on the first phase of a huge renewable energy project which will eventually feature 10 GW of solar generation capacity along with 5 GW of wind and 1 GW of concentrating solar power. Trina will supply 600 MW of modules to the first phase of the facility.The state-owned Huanghe Hydropower Development Co, Ltd. has named the nine solar panel manufacturers which will supply the 3,182 MW of PV generation capacity in the first phase of a mammoth, 16 GW renewable energy project which is set to include 10 GW of new solar. Work has already started on the 64km² ...

