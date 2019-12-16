Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Result of AGM and Directorate Change
PR Newswire
London, December 16
Karelian Diamond Resources plc
("Karelian Diamonds" or "the Company")
16 December 2019
RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DIRECTORATE CHANGE
Karelian Diamond Resources plc ("Karelian Diamonds") (AIM: KDR), the diamond exploration and development company focused on Finland, announces that all resolutions put to shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting held earlier today were duly passed.
All resolutions were passed on a show of hands. The proxy votes received from shareholders on each resolution are set out below.
|Resolutions
|Votes for*
|%
|Votes against
|%
|Votes total
|Votes withheld**
|Resolution 1
|16,379,148
|99.99%
|800
|0.01%
|16,379,948
|2,200
|Resolution 2 (a)
|16,331,638
|99.69%
|50,500
|0.31%
|16,382,138
|10
|Resolution 2 (b)
|16,327,425
|99.69%
|50,500
|0.31%
|16,377,925
|4,223
|Resolution 3
|16,381,648
|99.99%
|400
|0.01%
|16,382,048
|100
|Resolution 4
|16,331,232
|99.69%
|50,916
|0.31%
|16,382,148
|0
|Resolution 5
|16,331,232
|99.69%
|50,916
|0.31%
|16,382,148
|0
*Includes discretionary votes
**A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" or "Against" any of the resolutions
As previously announced Louis J. Maguire did not put himself forward for re-election at the AGM. Louis J. Maguire has therefore ceased to be a director of the Company following the conclusion of today's AGM.
