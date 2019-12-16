Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Result of AGM and Directorate Change

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

("Karelian Diamonds" or "the Company")

16 December 2019

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

DIRECTORATE CHANGE

Karelian Diamond Resources plc ("Karelian Diamonds") (AIM: KDR), the diamond exploration and development company focused on Finland, announces that all resolutions put to shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting held earlier today were duly passed.

All resolutions were passed on a show of hands. The proxy votes received from shareholders on each resolution are set out below.

Resolutions Votes for* % Votes against % Votes total Votes withheld** Resolution 1 16,379,148 99.99% 800 0.01% 16,379,948 2,200 Resolution 2 (a) 16,331,638 99.69% 50,500 0.31% 16,382,138 10 Resolution 2 (b) 16,327,425 99.69% 50,500 0.31% 16,377,925 4,223 Resolution 3 16,381,648 99.99% 400 0.01% 16,382,048 100 Resolution 4 16,331,232 99.69% 50,916 0.31% 16,382,148 0 Resolution 5 16,331,232 99.69% 50,916 0.31% 16,382,148 0

*Includes discretionary votes

**A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" or "Against" any of the resolutions

As previously announced Louis J. Maguire did not put himself forward for re-election at the AGM. Louis J. Maguire has therefore ceased to be a director of the Company following the conclusion of today's AGM.

For further information please contact :

