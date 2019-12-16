Anzeige
Montag, 16.12.2019

WKN: A2G9M4 ISIN: IE00BD09HK61 Ticker-Symbol: KJY1 
Berlin
16.12.19
08:08 Uhr
0,031 Euro
-0,002
-4,62 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KARELIAN DIAMOND RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KARELIAN DIAMOND RESOURCES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
16.12.2019 | 12:46
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Result of AGM and Directorate Change

PR Newswire

London, December 16

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

("Karelian Diamonds" or "the Company")

16 December 2019

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

DIRECTORATE CHANGE

Karelian Diamond Resources plc ("Karelian Diamonds") (AIM: KDR), the diamond exploration and development company focused on Finland, announces that all resolutions put to shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting held earlier today were duly passed.

All resolutions were passed on a show of hands. The proxy votes received from shareholders on each resolution are set out below.

ResolutionsVotes for*%Votes against%Votes totalVotes withheld**
Resolution 116,379,14899.99%8000.01%16,379,9482,200
Resolution 2 (a)16,331,63899.69%50,5000.31%16,382,13810
Resolution 2 (b)16,327,42599.69%50,5000.31%16,377,9254,223
Resolution 316,381,64899.99%4000.01%16,382,048100
Resolution 416,331,23299.69%50,9160.31%16,382,1480
Resolution 516,331,23299.69%50,9160.31%16,382,1480

*Includes discretionary votes

**A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" or "Against" any of the resolutions

As previously announced Louis J. Maguire did not put himself forward for re-election at the AGM. Louis J. Maguire has therefore ceased to be a director of the Company following the conclusion of today's AGM.

For further information please contact:

Karelian Diamond Resources plcTel: +353-1-479-6180
Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman
Allenby Capital Limited(Nomad)Tel: +44-20-3328-5656
Nick Athanas/Nick Harriss
Brandon Hill Capital Limited (Broker)Tel: +44-20-3463-5000
Jonathan Evans
Lothbury Financial ServicesTel: +44-20-3290-0707
Michael Padley
Hall CommunicationsTel: +353-1-660-9377
Don Hall

www.kareliandiamondresources.com

