The organic fertilizers market size is poised to grow by USD 1.36 billion during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

The global population is increasing at a rate of 1.1% every year, with an addition of more than 80 million people annually. Moreover, rapid urbanization has resulted in the reduction of cultivable land. Thus, the ever-increasing demand for grains, vegetables, pulses, and other agricultural yields, along with the preference for environmentally sustainable products, has led to an increase in the need for organic fertilizers.

As per Technavio, easy recyclability of organic fertilizers will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Organic Fertilizers Market: Easy Recyclability

Organic fertilizers easily decompose in the soil and are hence preferred over chemical fertilizers. Organic fertilizers are environment-friendly and sustainable in nature and are harmless to the sod, even with extensive use over a long period. Organic fertilizers enrich the nutrient quality of the soil. Therefore, the use of organic fertilizers helps to reduce costs and also solves environmental issues. The adoption of organic fertilizers also facilitates in eliminating toxic residues from the soil and improving cultivation practices. These fertilizers are easily compostable and prevent environmental hazards such as eutrophication and agricultural run-off to a great extent. All these factors will lead to the growth of the market.

"Other factors such as growing awareness of the harmful effects of chemical and synthetic fertilizers, along with favorable government policies supporting the use of organic fertilizers, will have a significant impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Organic Fertilizers Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the organic fertilizer market by application (fruits and vegetables, cereals and grains, and oilseeds and pulses, and others) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by EMEA and the Americas, respectively. The growth of the organic fertilizers market share in APAC can be attributed to factors such as limited arable land, and the adoption of improved farming practices supported by favorable government policies in the region.

