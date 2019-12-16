With 26 years' experience in the PMR industry, Hytera introduces its specialty and expertise to communications over public networks, and builds a PoC radio in accordance to its stringent standards applied to PMR radios. Hytera aims to provide professional and practical PoC devices and solutions for customers.

The Hytera PNC380 PoC radio uses well-established 2G/3G/4G networks or WLAN in the area, providing instant communications for users working across multiple sites, such as those in transportation, logistics, property management, industrial parks and more. In addition, this new PoC radio has a full numeric keypad for ease of operation and a 5MP rear camera to capture image and video in the field.

Compact and Ergonomic Design

Thanks to its compact design and task-oriented button, the PNC380 is suitable for one-hand operation. The large-size PTT button is easy to locate so users would not miss it even in the dark. It can also offer individual calls and group calls. The PNC380 provides a full numeric keypad allowing users to make a call to another radio, or dial a telephone call. The independent emergency button on the top helps users call for immediate help in case of emergencies so as to enhance their safety.

Superb Audio Performance

The dual-mic noise reduction technology ensures exceptional audio clarity even in noisy environments such as shopping malls, streets and airports. It picks up the users' voice while lowering the surrounding noise. The built-in high power speaker delivers best-in-class loudness without missing any conversation details.

Positioning and Tracking

Knowing the location of staff members is crucial to keep them safe and improve the team's efficiency. The PNC380 ensures precise positioning indoors and outdoors through the collaboration of GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, and AGPS. The supervisor can intuitively view the location of staff on the map and dispatch them to where they are needed at the right time.

Rugged and Durable

The PNC380 is IP67-certified and meets the MIL-STD-810G standards. It is strong enough to handle rainy environments, dust, extreme temperatures, shock, and vibration thanks to its delicate structure design.

All-day Battery

The standard 4000mAh Li-ion battery enables the radio to support users for over 24 hours. The built-in Micro USB port makes battery charging easier than even before. Just plug the USB cable to a laptop or other electronics.

Real-time Video Communication

Situational awareness is the key to make the right decisions in emergencies. The radio has a 5MP rear camera allowing 4G video transmission in real time.

Focused on the PMR industry, Hytera has successfully created many classic communications equipment in the industry. Besides the PNC380, Hytera has already released other PoC models including PDC550, PNC550, and PNC370 to meet the needs of customers in various industries.

