As of December 17, 2019, following bond loan issued by Nordea Bank Abp on STO Structured Products will change trading lot. ISIN Name Short Name New Trading Lot ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- SE0006599650 Kreditbevis USA High Yield, SEK CCCDXHY0FNDA 9 150,00 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Please note that the order books will be flushed in connection with the trading lot change. For further information concerning the content of this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance at telephone +46 (0)8 405 7050 or iss@nasdaq.com