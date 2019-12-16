Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 16.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ARHW ISIN: US8673287004 Ticker-Symbol: RYIP 
Stuttgart
16.12.19
15:59 Uhr
0,274 Euro
+0,004
+1,48 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SUNESIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUNESIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,272
0,284
17:18
0,258
0,298
17:18
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SUNESIS PHARMACEUTICALS
SUNESIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SUNESIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC0,274+1,48 %