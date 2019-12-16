SUNESIS PHARMACEUTICALS

Sunesis reported updated data from the dosing portion of its ongoing Phase Ib/II study of vecabrutinib for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and other B-cell malignancies. The key data on the highest dosing cohort (300mg BID) showed stable disease (SD) in three of five patients, including one patient very close to a partial response (PR) at 40%. The company will need to escalate to higher doses (400mg is already enrolling), but we are encouraged by the activity seen here.

