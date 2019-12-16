ID Global Corporation Announces First Member of its New Advisory Board

IDGC announces Notice of Special Meeting of Shareholders January 16, 2020 1pm PST

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2019 / ID Global Corporation (IDGC) (OTC PINK:IDGC) (the "Company" or "IDGC"), a diversified holdings company, is pleased to announce the first member of its new advisory board Mr. Simon Flack, as well as Notice of a Special Meeting of Shareholders January 16, 2020 at the company headquarters in San Diego, CA. (More details can be found at www.idgc.io)

Mr. Dalsey, Chairman and CEO, states. "Forward-looking companies use advisory boards to bring fresh perspectives on strategy, economic trends, and specific geographic markets-as well as alerting statutory boards to issues that may not be on their radar and Simon Flack is the first of many high quality personnel that IDGC continues to attract."

ABOUT SIMON FLACK

Simon Flack brings 20 years of international experience in engineering, technology leadership, software architecture, strategy and entrepreneurship. For the past 4 years he has focused on the digital and energy infrastructures of smart cities working currently as the project lead and business developer for smart energy at a Norwegian power company and previously as the CDO of the engineering department for the city of Bodø, Norway. While working for the city of Bodø he led various smart city projects including designing IoT architectures and digital planning tools. Simon is currently working on delivering Microgrid As A Service solutions for near Zero Emission Buildings (nZEB) and Zero Emission Neighborhoods (ZEN). Having worked on large scale smart city infrastructure and hyperscale datacenter projects, Simon has experience raising capital from world leading financial institutions and investment groups. Simon's strength is in his ability to leverage his diverse backgrounds in engineering, physics, information technology and entrepreneurship to bridge the gap between various project stakeholders and to be actively involved in smart city projects from financing to implementation.

ABOUT NOVEDA

Their patented "software as a service' (SaaS) solutions empowers stakeholder communities to make smart grid a reality by reducing energy and water usage, optimizing performance of renewable energy systems, and reducing the carbon footprint for its customers across commercial/retail, industrial, government, education, and utility sectors, including cannabis industry.

Customers see an immediate reduction in energy costs and pay for the service over a 5 or 10-year contract. After the contract period, the customers own their equipment outright while maintaining annual subscription for the monitoring. https://www.noveda.com

About ID Global Corp

ID GLOBAL CORP is a publicly traded (OTC: IDGC) diversified holdings company that has strategic investments and is focusing on acquisitions in the Smart City (IoT) 4.0 industry. Structured as partnership subsidiaries, IDGC enables the growth and development of the acquired businesses with the goal of maximizing their value prior to an exchange listed spinoff. IDGC is looking to consolidate and roll-up the highly fragmented new IoT applications and 4.0 industries which enable Smart City development. https://www.idgc.io

