ParcelPal Technology Inc.: ParcelPal Reports 75% Increase in Revenue for November 2019

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2019 / ParcelPal Technology Inc. ("ParcelPal" or the "Company"), (CSE:PKG)(FSE:PT0)(OTC PINK:PTNYF) is pleased to announce that it has achieved record revenue for the month of November, 2019. Notably, the company achieved approximately $565,000 in November versus $322,470 November in the previous year, an overall 75% increase.

"I am thrilled with our progress moving into the end of 2019, and acceleration into the New Year. In November 2019, we were able to achieve around $565,000 in sales in just one month, compared to $322,000 in November 2018. We saw an acceleration in sales growth across all verticals, especially within eCommerce and same day delivery, which is now starting to scale. This was our biggest November on record, these results are promising across all our geographic segments and verticals, and we're confident about what's ahead. The balance of calendar 2019 will be an exciting period with major launches in marketing and sales tactics being fully rolled out," said President and Chief Executive Officer, Kelly Abbott.

Abbott Continued, "We have successfully maintained an overall 99% delivery success rate, delivering thousands of packages last month. Our results this quarter decisively demonstrate the growing profitability and opportunities ahead for us. As we enter Q1, I am very confident that we will continue our growth trajectory into 2020 and continue to capitalize on this billion-dollar industry."

About ParcelPal Technology Inc.

ParcelPal is a leader in the growing technology and logistics industry. ParcelPal seamlessly connects consumers to businesses, where they have access to the goods they love, anytime, anywhere. Customers can shop at partner businesses and through the ParcelPal technology receive their purchased goods within an hour or the same day. The Company offers on-demand delivery of merchandise from leading retailers, restaurants, medical marijuana dispensaries and liquor stores in Vancouver, Calgary, Saskatoon and soon in major cities Canada-wide.

