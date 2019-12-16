This reinforces the position of CCH Tagetik as a key partner of global organizations for the optimisation of their reporting and financial planning processes

CCH Tagetik, part of Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting and a global provider of market-leading software solutions and information services for finance professionals, has concluded an agreement with Pernod Ricard. Pernod Ricard is the world's number two wine spirits group, specializing in production, marketing and distribution. As part of its finance digital transformation globally, Pernod Ricard will be using the CCH Tagetik solution to facilitate financial planning at group level and at 80+ affiliates around the world.

Pernod Ricard financial and operational teams will be able to manage all Corporate Performance Management (CPM) aspects from a single platform, providing more flexibility and agility in the processes. The scope of support includes, budgeting and reporting, profitability analysis, production cost planning and cash forecast. They will be using the CCH Tagetik finance transformation platform on SAP Hana technology; this will leverage the power of scaled calculations and benefit from a library of predictive analytics.

"We believe that the finance function needs to become faster, more flexible and forward-looking. A powerful CPM solution such as CCH Tagetik will be a key enabler of this transformation," said Antonio Sanchez, SVP Global Finance Digital Transformation at Pernod Ricard.

"We have selected CCH Tagetik for our global planning and reporting requirements, to make these processes more integrated and efficient," declared Marie Boëdec-Menard, Group Financial Control Director at Pernod Ricard.

"Pernod Ricard is undertaking a global digital transformation and we are proud they have chosen our CCH Tagetik expert solution to support their journey. Our mission is to help their business dynamics and make the project a success working all as a team and delivering tangible value for all stakeholders." said Laurence Yvon, VP Regional Director France UK at Wolters Kluwer, CCH Tagetik.

