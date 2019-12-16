American Battery Metals Corporation Conducts Follow-Up Meetings in Washington, D.C. with Lawmakers and Officials with the Department of Energy

INCLINE VILLAGE, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2019 / American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) (the "Company"), a premier battery metal exploration and development and battery recycling company based in Nevada, spent another week in Washington, D.C. to discuss U.S. economic and national security issues and battery metals independence.

Representatives from American Battery Metals Corporation included Chief Executive Officer Doug Cole, Chief Technical Officer Ryan Melsert, and Head of Business Development and Government Affairs, Doug Nickle. While the team met with both Democrat and Republican lawmakers at a time of intense political gridlock in the nation's capital, American Battery Metals Corporation was well received as the company articulated its strategy to help the United States lessen its reliance on foreign sources of critical minerals.

"Regardless of what else is happening in D.C., energy independence and renewable resources are top of mind for our elected and appointed officials," said Doug Cole. Cole continued, "As American Battery Metals Corporation shares our plans to bring new primary resources of critical minerals like lithium online, lawmakers and other officials are also keenly interested in our e-waste solution for battery recycling, which has the double benefit of returning the acutely-needed battery metals from end of life cells and scrap materials back into the supply chain."

American Battery Metals Corporation met with key support staff of the House and Senate committees, including the House Committee on Natural Resources, Subcommittee on Energy and Mineral Resources and the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. Officials from the Department of Energy, Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, Vehicle Technologies Office welcomed American Battery Metals Corporation to further discuss the company's lithium-ion battery recycling solution that recovers each of the metals from a rechargeable battery, including lithium, cobalt, nickel, copper, aluminum, and manganese.

"United States officials are well aware of the imperative that America must become a global player in battery metals production," said Doug Nickle. "The lawmakers, staff, and officials we met with are actively working with the private sector to find the best path forward for the US to become a leader in the ethical production and recycling of the battery metals that will fuel the electric revolution."

American Battery Metals is unique in many ways. The company is fully integrated, executing its strategies in exploration and mining, extraction, and battery recycling. Beyond providing solutions to supply chain challenges that affect US national and economic security, American Battery Metals Corporation is a leader in advocating for environmentally-sustainable practices. American Battery Metals Corporation is pioneering bold, innovative technologies across its verticals. "Doing well by doing good is not a catchphrase for American Battery Metals Corporation," said Nickle. "We believe we have an obligation to lead the way when it comes to next-gen practices that don't negatively offset the green benefits of the global move toward electrification."

