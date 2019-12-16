GH Capital, Inc.: GH Capital's Vitana-X Completes 7-City Tour in Anticipation of Launch

Signing Up Affiliate Marketers, Distributors and Customers

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2019 / GH Capital, Inc. (OTC PINK:GHHC), through its Vitana-X sunsidiary, a provider of comprehensive programs for greater well-being, fitness and health with a wellness network marketing program, is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed a 7-city tour across Europe. The roadshow was led by Vitana-X's Chief Operating Officer Matthias Goeth.

The purpose of the tour was to create awareness and business leads for its multi-level marketing programs centered around well-being, fitness and health, including its REVIVAL lifestyle drink. The exclusively invited audiences were in the most strategic cities across Austria and Switzerland, and included experts from the fields of health, research, sports and business.

The Vitana-X team is looking to engage with and sign up affiliate marketers, distributors and customers, in anticipation of its full launch in early 2020.

Another multi-city tour will start by the end of December, and will include important cities in Germany and Hungary, in addition to Austria and Switzerland.

About GH Capital / Vitana-X

GH Capital, Inc.'s (OTC: GHHC) Vitana-X, an international wellness company specializing in the development and manufacture of health-promoting products based on DNA analysis. As a pioneer in this industry and a worldwide network of highly qualified experts, it offers its customers extensive opportunities to lead a healthier life. Vitana-X offers comprehensive programs for greater well-being, fitness and health by helping you achieve the desired results and offering exercises that fit your body type. Vitana-X wants to support people in their healthy development and be their reliable partner for their full potential. Vitana-X comes from two worlds and wants to unite them in the future - science and the challenges of daily life, so that its customers can continue to care for other areas of life without sacrificing a healthy life.

For additional information on Vitana-X, please visit: http://vitana-x.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Form 10-K filed on December 28, 2018, for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018, including but not limited to the discussion under "Risk Factors" therein, which the Company has filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov.

