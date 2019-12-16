Appoints Mike Lungariello to President

Voyager Aviation Holdings LLC ("Voyager") announced today that its Board of Managers has appointed Mike Lungariello to the role of President to lead the Company. Mr. Lungariello will continue to serve on the Company's Board of Managers.

Mr. Lungariello joined Voyager in 2012 and has previously served as the Company's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. He has also recently served as Chief Financial Officer of Amedeo, an affiliate of Voyager Aviation.

ABOUT VOYAGER

Voyager is an Ireland-based global aircraft leasing company with assets of approximately $2.1 Billion. The Company's shareholders include Centerbridge Partners, Reservoir Capital, and Amedeo Capital Limited. Voyager has a strategic partnership with Amedeo, an industry leading asset manager.

