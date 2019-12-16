Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2019) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Cardiff Lexington Corporation (OTC Pink: CDIX) ("the Company"), a holding company that acquires or merges with middle market companies by providing them the ability to have an infusion of equity into their business or providing them the ability to exit equity out of their company. CEO of the Company, Alex H. Cunningham, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by noting the Company's significant revenue increases reflected in the third quarter. "We're very encouraged by those Q3 filing numbers," said Cunningham. "Our year-to-date revenue for the third quarter, as we discussed, was over $1.5 million, which is an increase of about 120% over the previous year," shared Cunningham.

Jolly then commented on the Company's low market cap, which has already been exceeded by their revenues. "This has been a steady climb for us. We've made dramatic improvements over the last year," said Cunningham. "This is not a short-term outcome, this is a long-term plan," he added.

Cunningham then expanded on the Company's business model. "Cardiff is a diversified platform that provides an equity exit strategy or an equity capitalization strategy for business owners," explained Cunningham. "We're looking for really good companies that have performed within their niche," said Cunningham.

"We have an acquisition driven growth model," said Cunningham. "We always intend to continue to make new acquisitions which become subsidiary companies," said Cunningham, adding that the Company plans to further diversify their portfolio. "Platinum Tax Defenders is a very good example of that strategy," he shared, noting that their new subsidiary generated a 650% revenue increase for the recent third quarter over the prior year.

Jolly then asked about the Company's debt, as well as their goals going forward. Cunningham shared that the Company has been working to shift its focus from convertible debt to equity investment and conventional debt. He then explained that the Company recently experienced a reclassification of debt that increased their overall debt for 2019 as a result of the Platinum Tax Defenders acquisition. "It caused us to refocus and make us actively work to try to refinance that note," explained Cunningham.

"We have filed a Pre-14C with the SEC here in the last couple of weeks," said Cunningham, adding that this move is a request for a preferred share class only reverse split. "This realignment will take about thirty days. Once it's completed, our share prices for preferred stocks will be equal at a $4 dollar stated value and they will have uniform conversion rates," said Cunningham, adding that this will make the Company more effective closing future transactions.

Cunningham then expanded on the Company's efforts to fund a large acquisition in the near future, as well as their current strategy in raising acquisition equity funds. "All of these are strategic moves that take time and resources, but we're getting there," said Cunningham. "The end result is that we think that early in Q1 of 2020, we'll have the capacity to absorb much larger asset-rich targeted companies," he shared, adding that the restructuring will also help the Company move towards conventional debt curbing dilution.

To close the interview, Cunningham expressed his excitement for the Company's growth as they continue to build shareholder value through their aggressive acquisition strategy.

ABOUT CARDIFF LEXINGTON CORPORATION

Cardiff Lexington is a public holding company, much like a cooperative, leveraging proven management in private companies that become wholly owned become subsidiaries. Cardiff Lexington's business model targets acquisition of middle market private niche companies both mature, and, second stage with high growth potential. Our focus is not industry or geographic-specific, but rather proven management, market, and margin. Cardiff Lexington targets acquisitions of mature, high growth, niche companies. Cardiff Lexington's strategy identifies and empowers select income-producing middle market private businesses and commercial real estate properties. Cardiff Lexington provides these companies both 1) the enhanced ability to raise money for operations or expansion, and 2) an equity exit and liquidity strategy for the owner, heirs, and/or Investors. The Cardiff Lexington umbrella enables those business owners to exit personal equity and to take advantage of the capitalization power of a public company without losing independent management control. Fundamental to the Cardiff Lexington strategy, acquisitions become standalone autonomous subsidiaries gaining advantage of the power of a public company. Owners gain liquidity, diversification, pooled resources, leverage value, and mitigated risk. As a Cardiff Lexington subsidiary these companies gain both the enhanced ability to raise money for operations or expansion while also establishing a longer-term equity exit strategy.

For Investors Cardiff Lexington seeks to aggressively grow and hold assets that create a diversified lower risk environment that over the long term protects and safely enhances investment by continually adding assets and holdings through acquisitions to a diversified continually growing niche holding company. Cardiff Lexington is led by strong and talented team of executives and advisors providing expert acquisition, market guidance and added value for subsidiaries and investors.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This news release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks include the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's contracts, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources, and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

