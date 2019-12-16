Retailers prepare for influx of in-store traffic on December 21 as shoppers take advantage of last weekend to shop before Christmas

Johnson Controls today announced that Sensormatic Solutions, its leading global retail solutions portfolio, released its ShopperTrak predictions for Super Saturday, the last Saturday before Christmas (December 21) and the holiday week. Super Saturday is expected to be the second-busiest shopping day of the 2019 holiday season.

"Saturdays in December consistently make our list of top busiest shopping days, but the one closest to Christmas, known as Super Saturday, has always been the busiest," said Brian Field, senior director of global retail consulting for ShopperTrak. "In a shorter season the intensity of shopper traffic increases as you get closer to Christmas Eve."

"Unlike in 2018, the day after Christmas, known as Boxing Day (December 26) in some global regions, takes on more shopper traffic importance because it falls on a Thursday and many consumers extend their time off during the holidays. It's expected to be the third-busiest day for retail shopper traffic. In fact, this is the first time since 2013 that we expect Boxing Day (Thursday), along with the Friday and Saturday after Christmas to all be in the top 10. All of these are post-Christmas days which extend the shopping calendar. These significant traffic days present retailers with yet another opportunity for more sales and gift card redemptions," concluded Field.

