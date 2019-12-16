Alchemist Mining Inc.: Alchemist Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2019 / Alchemist Mining Inc. (CSE:AMS) ("AMS" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the progress of its corporate initiatives and financing.

Dear shareholders, 2019 has been a challenging year for the entire cannabis sector. Company valuations have plummeted, and many in our industry have shut their doors and turned out their lights. In a market where financing has dried up, and stock prices have crashed, the team at AMS is still working hard to ensure that we succeed in executing our business plan. Despite the dire market conditions, our internal challenges, and the current industry outlook, we have continued our forward (albeit at a snail's pace) motion. Many of our shareholders have reached out to us in recent months with questions related to the company's current position, its short-term and long-term plan, and of course, the constant question, when will the company resume trading.

We are working diligently to secure the financing needed to start trading again, but market conditions have seen many investment brokers, bankers, and independent investors step to one side, adopting a very cautionary approach to their Cannabis portfolios. In recent months we have presented to more than 25 investment groups, almost all of whom have taken the approach that it's better to wait it out on the sidelines than to invest now. Therefore, we have started to focus on securing private equity, convertible debentures, and even straight debt. However, we have yet to secure a minimum of $3.5 million dollars needed to start trading again. Our management and staff have committed themselves to the success of the company, so much so, that none of us have taken any salaries since July of this year, preserving what little funds we have for critical expenditures only.

In the short term, while we continue to look for the right investment partners, we are concentrating on generating enough revenue to support the company's operations. To this end, we have launched a "light" version of Oddysee and are working closely with Green Rush Consulting to roll it out throughout the United States. We are also focused on developing sales and distribution channels for our CBD products, specifically transdermal patches and pain creams. This strategy is proving successful with sales already secured in Canada and the USA and pricing proposals submitted to the EU and regions of Asia and the Middle East.

As we near the end of the year I want personally thank all those who have reached out to us and offered their support and well wishes, I also want to assure you all that the staff, management, and board of directors at Alchemist are working diligently to ensure the success of our company and the ultimate increase in its shareholder value.

