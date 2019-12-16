Huhtamäki Oyj: Huhtamaki appoints two new members to the Global Executive Team

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 16.12.2019 AT 16:10

Huhtamaki appoints two new members to the Global Executive Team

As of January 1, 2020, Huhtamaki appoints two new members to the Global Executive Team.

Marina Madanat (40), M.Sc. (Economics and Business Administration), B.Sc. (Electrical Engineering), is appointed Executive Vice President, Strategy and Business Development. Marina has worked at Huhtamaki since June 2018 as Vice President, Strategy.

Antti Valtokari (44), M.Sc. (Computer Science), is appointed Executive Vice President, IT and Process Performance. Antti joined Huhtamaki in August 2018 as Chief Information Officer.

"I am pleased to welcome Marina and Antti to the Global Executive Team. The world around us is changing faster than ever, and Marina and Antti bring along a wealth of strategic experience, drive and conceptual thinking that is required to develop the company towards the future", says Charles Héaulmé, President and CEO of Huhtamaki.

Following the aforementioned changes, the members of the Global Executive Team are as of January 1, 2020:

Charles Héaulmé (chairman), President and CEO;

Clay Dunn, President, North America;

Olli Koponen, President, Flexible Packaging;

Eric Le Lay, President, Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania and Fiber Packaging

Thomas Geust, Chief Financial Officer;

Leena Lie, Executive Vice President, Marketing and Communications;

Marina Madanat, Executive Vice President, Strategy and Business Development;

Sami Pauni, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Legal, Group General Counsel;

Teija Sarajärvi, Executive Vice President, Human Resources and Safety; and

Antti Valtokari, Executive Vice President, IT and Process Performance



For further information, please contact:

Teija Sarajärvi, SVP Human Resources, tel. +358 10 686 7027

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ

Global Communications

Huhtamaki is a global specialist in packaging for food and drink. With our network of 79 manufacturing units and additional 24 sales only offices in altogether 35 countries, we're well placed to support our customers' growth wherever they operate. Mastering three distinctive packaging technologies, approximately 18,100 employees develop and make packaging that helps great products reach more people, more easily. In 2018, our net sales totaled EUR 3.1 billion. The Group has its head office in Espoo, Finland and the parent company Huhtamäki Oyj is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Additional information is available at www.huhtamaki.com.

Attachments