HMS Group (HMSG) HMS Group: 9M 2019 IFRS results 16-Dec-2019 / 16:48 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. HMS Group Reports 3Q 2019 Profit of Rub 369 million Moscow, Russia - December 16, 2019 - HMS Group Plc (the "Group") (LSE: HMSG), the leading pump, oil & gas equipment and compressor manufacturer and provider of flow control solutions and related services in Russia and the CIS, today announces its financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Financial highlights 9 months 2019: - Revenue: Rub 36.7 bn (+15% yoy) - EBITDA[1]: Rub 3.4 bn (-21% yoy), EBITDA margin at 9.2% - Operating profit: Rub 1.6 bn (-41% yoy) - Profit for the period: Rub 195 mn (-83% yoy) - Total debt: Rub 21.1 bn (+10% yoy) - Net debt: Rub 17.0 bn (+14% yoy) - Net debt-to-EBITDA LTM ratio: 2.9 8x Operational highlights 9 months 2019: - Backlog: Rub 41.4 bn (+9% yoy) - Order intake: Rub 36.2 bn (+18% yoy) GROUP PERFORMANCE 9m 2019 financial Results in millions 9m 2019 9m 2018 Change yoy 3Q 2019 2Q 2019 Change of Rub qoq Orders 36,227 30,715 18% 11,686 13,054 -10% Backlog 41,395 37,904 9% 41,395 43,412 -5% Revenue 36,681 31,862 15% 13,262 14,565 -9% EBITDA 3,392 4,319 -21% 1,439 1,452 -1% EBITDA margin 9.2% 13.6% 10.8% 10.0% Profit for 195 1,174 -83% 369 321 15% the period Depreciation 1,699 1,321 29% 587 564 4% & amortization Free cash (2,623) (1,993) 32% (705) (690) 2% flow Order intake grew by 18% yoy to Rub 36.2 billion, compared with Rub 30.7 billion for 9m 2018, based on the increase in all main business segments. Both recurring business and large contracts contributed to this growth. Backlog grew to Rub 41.4 billion by 9% yoy, compared with Rub 37.9 billion last year, driven by all main business segments as well. Also, the growth was based on both the recurring business and large contracts. Revenue grew to Rub 36.7 billion, up by 15%, compared with Rub 31.9 billion for 9m 2018. The main contributor to this growth was the compressors business segment. EBITDA was down to Rub 3.4 billion compared with Rub 4.3 billion (-21% yoy) because of a weak performance of the oil & gas equipment and projects segment. Revenue from recurring business was up by 18% yoy, and revenue from large projects grew by 9% yoy. EBITDA from recurring business increased 37% yoy, but from large projects contracted by 45% yoy. Due to a lower input of large contracts, EBITDA margin declined to 9.2%, compared with 13.6% for 9m 2018. Profit for 3Q 2019 of Rub 369 million together with 2Q 2019 compensated the loss in 1Q 2019, so profit for 9m 2019 turned positive Rub 195 million, but it was 83% yoy lower compared with Rub 1.3 billion profit for the period for 9m 2019. Depreciation & amortization was up 29% yoy to Rub 1.7 billion, compared with Rub 1.2 billion for 9m 2018 due to acquired assets in 2018-2019. Free cash outflow increased to Rub (2.6) billion from Rub (2.0) billion for 9m 2018, due to an increase in working capital and Rub 700 million acquisition made in Feb 2019. If excluding this acquisition, free cash outflow this year was lower compared with last year. HMS AUSTERITY PROGRAM In 2019, HMS experiences the influence of several negative factors that affected the company's financial results: ? Change in a mix of large contracts portfolio, where compressor-based large contracts increased their share, and they traditionally have lower margins compared with pumps and oil & gas equipment: HMS addressed this by working on prospective profitable contracts. As a result, today the company has signed already a sustainable volume of large contracts in the pumps and the compressors segments. In the oil & gas equipment and projects segment, the portfolio of large contracts is improving. Also, based on a current pipeline of large projects, the oil & gas equipment and projects segment has a potential of the further portfolio's development. ? Weak results of the oil & gas equipment and projects business segment in recurring business: HMS had analyzed the factors, that affected financial results of the segment, and has taken actions to mitigate their impact on 2020 FY results. ? Postponement of a number of signed and budgeted oil & gas equipment deliveries from 3Q-4Q 2019 to the 2020 year due to HMS customers' decisions: On the one hand, this factor will affect and has already affected 2019 FY financial results, and on the other hand, it should positively influence 2020 FY financial results. ? The "Arctic Cascade" project of PAO NOVATEK, the first ever HMS project in the field of designing and manufacturing of compressors for liquefaction of natural gas: HMS Group had analyzed the project, and has taken actions to prevent losses in foreseeable projects of that kind. The equipment was manufactured under the innovative proprietary natural gas liquefaction technology called the "Arctic Cascade" patented by PAO NOVATEK in 2018. The aim of the project was to localize the manufacturing and assembly of LNG equipment to decrease the overall cost of liquefaction and develop a technological base within Russia. While the participation in the project incurred losses for HMS due to the fact that the company has developed a new product, the project's successful execution has given the access to the new and prospective LNG market in Russia. ? Austerity measures time lag: HMS had started the cost-optimization program at the end of 1H 2019. It has taken several months from the implementation of austerity measures to the decrease of fixed costs and increase of profitability, which were clearly seen at the improved results of 3Q 2019. The cost-optimization program of HMS Group consists of two types of austerity measures - short-term and long-term. The short-term measures have been already implemented and realized. In 2020, the short-term ones will be partly complimented or replaced by long-term measures. The short-term measures include (1) a temporarily decrease of wages, which has been already realized in 2H 2019, and (2) a decrease or cancellation of dividend payments in 2020, which decision will depend on 2019 FY results and general situation with large contracts portfolio in the spring 2020. The long-term austerity measures include, among others: ? Rightsizing (personnel optimization); ? Minimization of operating costs including optimization of procurement processes and improvement of products' design solutions; ? Reduction of capital expenditures to Rub 1.5 billion per annum (pure maintenance level); ? Strengthening of control over working capital; ? Analysis of non-performing assets for further decision-making regarding restructuring of HMS business. Expenses and Operating profit in millions of 9m 9m 2018 Change Share of Share of Rub 2019 yoy 9m 2019 9m 2019 revenue revenue Cost of sales[2] 29,620 23,790 25% 80.7% 74.7% Materials and 20,582 15,278 35% 56.1% 47.9% components Labour costs incl 5,238 5,395 -3% 14.3% 16.9% Social taxes Depreciation and 1,437 1,131 27% 3.9% 3.6% amortization Construction and 1,561 1,197 30% 4.3% 3.8% design and engineering services of subcontractors Others 803 790 2% 2.2% 2.5% Cost of sales increased to Rub 29.6 billion by 25% yoy, compared with Rub 23.8 billion for 9m 2018, because of the combination of two main factors: ? Large contracts to produce compressors have a higher share of outsourced components in their costs of sales, and as a result, their profitability are lower than those ones in the pumps or the oil & gas equipment segment; ? Recurring business portfolio consisted of less profitable contracts compared with last year. Gross profit was down 13% yoy to Rub 7.1 billion, compared with Rub 8.1 billion for 9m 2018. in millions of 9m 9m 2018 Change Share of Share of Rub 2019 yoy 9m 2019 9m 2019 revenue revenue Distribution and 1,402 1,378 2% 3.8% 4.3% transportation General and 3,981 3,876 3% 10.9% 12.2% administrative SG&A expenses 5,382 5,253 2% 14.7% 16.5% Other operating 89 117 -24% 0.2% 0.4% expenses Operating 5,471 5,370 2% 14.9% 16.9% expenses ex. Cost of sales Operating profit 1,590 2,701 -41% 4.3% 8.5% Finance costs 1,292 1,186 9% 3.5% 3.7% Distribution and transportation expenses increased by 2% yoy, mainly due to an increase in transportation expenses (+16% yoy). As a share of revenue, distribution and transportation expenses was down to 3.8% compared with 4.3% last year. General and administrative expenses were up by 3% yoy to Rub 4.0 billion, compared with Rub 3.9 billion last year, mainly due to the increase in bank services (+41% yoy) and depreciation & amortization (+40% yoy). As a share of revenue, general and administrative expenses decreased to 10.9% from 12.2% for 9m 2018. SG&A expenses (Selling, General and Administrative Expenses, compiled of distribution & transportation expenses plus general & administrative ones) grew to Rub 5.4 billion, up 2% yoy, and as a share of revenue, declined to 14.7% from 16.5%. As the result of the cost-optimization program, SG&A labour expenses (the

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 16, 2019 08:48 ET (13:48 GMT)