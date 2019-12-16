The "SMARTGREENS 2020 9th International Conference on Smart Cities and Green ICT Systems" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The purpose of the 9th International Conference on Smart Cities and Green ICT Systems (SMARTGREENS) is to bring together researchers, designers, developers and practitioners interested in the advances and applications in the field of Smart Cities, Green Information and Communication Technologies, Sustainability, Energy Aware Systems, and Technologies.
Conference Areas
- Smart Cities
- Smart Infrastructures and Smart Buildings
- Smart and Digital Services
- Energy-Aware Systems and Technologies
- Sustainable Computing and Systems
- Demos and Use-Cases
